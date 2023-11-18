Yellow (NASDAQ:YELLQ) & Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Financial Comparison

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELLQ – Get Free Report) and Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yellow and Marten Transport’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Yellow alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yellow $5.24 billion 0.02 $21.80 million ($1.55) -1.19 Marten Transport $1.19 billion 1.27 $110.35 million $1.03 17.98

Marten Transport has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yellow. Yellow is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marten Transport, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

35.7% of Yellow shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.5% of Marten Transport shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Yellow shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of Marten Transport shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Yellow and Marten Transport, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yellow 0 0 0 0 N/A Marten Transport 0 0 1 0 3.00

Marten Transport has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.79%. Given Marten Transport’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marten Transport is more favorable than Yellow.

Volatility & Risk

Yellow has a beta of 2.86, indicating that its share price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marten Transport has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Yellow and Marten Transport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yellow -1.65% N/A -3.49% Marten Transport 7.04% 11.46% 8.46%

Summary

Marten Transport beats Yellow on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yellow

(Get Free Report)

Yellow Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company provided various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offered less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provided customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components. In addition, the company offered specialized services, such as guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, exhibit, product return, and government material shipment services; and consolidation and distribution, reverse logistics, and residential white glove services. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of approximately 12,700 tractors comprising 11,700 owned and 1,000 leased tractors; and approximately 42,000 trailers consisting of 34,800 owned and 7,200 leased trailers. The company was formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc. and changed its name to Yellow Corporation in February 2021. Yellow Corporation was founded in 1924 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee. On August 6, 2023, Yellow Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Marten Transport

(Get Free Report)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight. The Dedicated segment offers customized transportation solutions for individual customers' requirements using temperature-controlled trailers, dry vans, and other specialized equipment. The Intermodal segment transports customers' freight utilizing its refrigerated containers and temperature-controlled trailers on railroad flatcars for portions of trips, as well as using tractors and contracted carriers. The Brokerage segment develops contractual relationships with and arranges for third-party carriers to transport freight for customers in temperature-controlled trailers and dry vans. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 3,660 tractors, that included 3,564 company-owned tractors and 96 tractors supplied by independent contractors. Marten Transport, Ltd. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.