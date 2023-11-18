Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) & OceanTech Acquisitions I (NASDAQ:OTEC) Head-To-Head Survey

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) and OceanTech Acquisitions I (NASDAQ:OTEC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Zimmer Biomet and OceanTech Acquisitions I, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zimmer Biomet 2 9 7 0 2.28 OceanTech Acquisitions I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus target price of $139.10, indicating a potential upside of 24.56%. Given Zimmer Biomet’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Zimmer Biomet is more favorable than OceanTech Acquisitions I.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zimmer Biomet $7.28 billion 3.21 $231.40 million $2.26 49.41 OceanTech Acquisitions I N/A N/A $1.97 million N/A N/A

This table compares Zimmer Biomet and OceanTech Acquisitions I’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Zimmer Biomet has higher revenue and earnings than OceanTech Acquisitions I.

Profitability

This table compares Zimmer Biomet and OceanTech Acquisitions I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zimmer Biomet 6.52% 12.41% 7.18% OceanTech Acquisitions I N/A N/A -2.17%

Risk & Volatility

Zimmer Biomet has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OceanTech Acquisitions I has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.5% of Zimmer Biomet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of OceanTech Acquisitions I shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Zimmer Biomet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 68.0% of OceanTech Acquisitions I shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zimmer Biomet beats OceanTech Acquisitions I on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest. It also offers robotic, surgical, and bone cement products. The company's products and solutions are used to treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints, or supporting soft tissues. It serves orthopaedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, hospitals, stocking distributors, healthcare dealers, and other specialists, as well as agents, healthcare purchasing organizations, or buying groups. The company was formerly known as Zimmer Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. in June 2015. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

About OceanTech Acquisitions I

(Get Free Report)

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/similar business combination with one/more businesses in the leisure marine, yachting, and superyachting industries. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.