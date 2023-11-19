1,553 Shares in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Acquired by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWBC. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $62.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.02. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 33.62%. The firm had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $134,919.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,946.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EWBC. UBS Group raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EWBC

East West Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.