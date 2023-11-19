1,553 Shares in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Acquired by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWBC. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.
East West Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ EWBC opened at $62.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.
East West Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.
Insider Activity at East West Bancorp
In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $134,919.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,946.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EWBC. UBS Group raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.22.
East West Bancorp Profile
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
