1ST Source Bank Decreases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

1ST Source Bank lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.9% of 1ST Source Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $149.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.39. The stock has a market cap of $360.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.19.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

