1ST Source Bank Decreases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

1ST Source Bank lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.9% of 1ST Source Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE:JNJ opened at $149.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.39. The stock has a market cap of $360.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.19.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.