2,400 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Acquired by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $91.76 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.27 and a twelve month high of $104.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of -235.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -830.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

