2,490 Shares in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Purchased by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,490 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,914 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $21,577,000 after purchasing an additional 17,176 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 164,045 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 71,324 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,100 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,388 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.37. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Foot Locker news, CEO Mary N. Dillon bought 5,510 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.17 per share, for a total transaction of $100,116.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,382.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Foot Locker

(Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.