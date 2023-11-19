3,111 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Acquired by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $761,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 113,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $65.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $69.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.83.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.