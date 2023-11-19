3,218 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Bought by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,166,000 after acquiring an additional 30,551,322 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $284,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $234,861,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 582.2% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,807,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955,891 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $45.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.24. The company has a market capitalization of $111.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

