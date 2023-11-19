347,773 Shares in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 347,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,022,000. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.27% of Fortune Brands Innovations at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $67.24 on Friday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $77.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Further Reading

