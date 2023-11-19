4,500 Shares in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Acquired by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SOXQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 161,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 30,012 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 339.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 64,770 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 262.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 34,956 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $676,000.

Get Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

SOXQ stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.58. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $30.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.56.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.0638 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.