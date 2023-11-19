467 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Purchased by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 91,224.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,329,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,613,000 after acquiring an additional 92,228,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,663,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,345,068,000 after acquiring an additional 608,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,744 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354,161 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,503,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,660,000 after acquiring an additional 127,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $56,325.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,825.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $56,325.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,825.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $182,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,643.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,202 shares of company stock valued at $11,299,952 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.8 %

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $111.40 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.16 and a 52-week high of $118.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.52. The stock has a market cap of $63.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.