abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (FCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

abrdn Global Income Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:FCO opened at $6.19 on Friday. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $6.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Global Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in abrdn Global Income Fund by 817.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 44,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. 7.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

abrdn Global Income Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

