Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Short Interest Update

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 524,900 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the October 15th total of 493,600 shares. Currently, 13.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ACER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Roth Mkm cut Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on ACER
Acer Therapeutics Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Acer Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACER. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,672,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $756,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 55.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 99,335 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.
Acer Therapeutics Company Profile
Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. The company's pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates comprising EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-801 for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms, post-traumatic stress disorder, and prostate cancer; and OLPRUVA, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Acer Therapeutics
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.