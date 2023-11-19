Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Short Interest Update

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 524,900 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the October 15th total of 493,600 shares. Currently, 13.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Roth Mkm cut Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Acer Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Acer Therapeutics

Shares of ACER opened at $0.80 on Friday. Acer Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $0.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACER. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,672,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $756,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 55.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 99,335 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. The company's pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates comprising EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-801 for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms, post-traumatic stress disorder, and prostate cancer; and OLPRUVA, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease.

