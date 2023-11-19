Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.57) Per Share

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.57) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.71). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aclaris Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.67) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 534.83% and a negative return on equity of 64.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $43.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACRS

Aclaris Therapeutics Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $0.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Transactions at Aclaris Therapeutics

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $30,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,997.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $30,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,997.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Loerop bought 14,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,478.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aclaris Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,372,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,012,000 after buying an additional 478,800 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $27,506,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 2.6% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,360,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,190,000 after purchasing an additional 84,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 36.6% during the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,269,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,447,000 after purchasing an additional 875,109 shares in the last quarter.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.