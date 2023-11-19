ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AEY opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.57.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 103.61%.
About ADDvantage Technologies Group
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
