ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEYFree Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEY opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.57.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 103.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 56,410 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 49,706 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $102,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 54.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

