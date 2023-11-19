Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Short Interest Update

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the October 15th total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 433,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACET. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Adicet Bio by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.
Adicet Bio stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The company has a market capitalization of $51.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.98.
Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.
