Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Short Interest Update

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the October 15th total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 433,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACET. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Adicet Bio by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio Price Performance

Adicet Bio stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The company has a market capitalization of $51.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACET. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Adicet Bio from $17.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Adicet Bio from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Adicet Bio from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

Featured Stories

