AGF Management Ltd. Invests $539,000 in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,276,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,453,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,609 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $141,476,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $134,900,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:PEG opened at $63.75 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 4,722 shares of company stock valued at $295,652 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

