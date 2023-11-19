Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $2.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 16,104 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 458,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.