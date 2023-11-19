Agora (API) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 21st. Analysts expect Agora to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.34). Agora had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 82.36%. The firm had revenue of $34.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts expect Agora to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Agora Trading Up 5.4 %
Shares of Agora stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95. Agora has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The company has a market cap of $338.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.08.
Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Agora from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.60 to $3.20 in a report on Thursday, September 28th.
Agora, Inc provides real-time engagement platform-as-a-service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence functionalities.
