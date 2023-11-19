Agora (API) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 21st. Analysts expect Agora to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.34). Agora had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 82.36%. The firm had revenue of $34.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts expect Agora to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Agora alerts:

Agora Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of Agora stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95. Agora has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The company has a market cap of $338.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agora

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Agora by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Agora by 143,991.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 48,957 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Agora during the second quarter worth $38,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Agora by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 530,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 26,633 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agora by 50.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 26,531 shares during the period. 27.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Agora from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.60 to $3.20 in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Agora

About Agora

(Get Free Report)

Agora, Inc provides real-time engagement platform-as-a-service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence functionalities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.