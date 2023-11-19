Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Short Interest Update

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 511,200 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the October 15th total of 485,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,112.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Aixtron Price Performance

About Aixtron

AIXXF stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.89. Aixtron has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $40.69.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company also engages development of deposition processes, such as equipment, consulting and training, customer support, and service for equipment, as well as peripheral equipment and services.

