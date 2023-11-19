Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Alithya Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Alithya Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alithya Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALYA opened at $1.20 on Friday. Alithya Group has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Alithya Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 42.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Alithya Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

