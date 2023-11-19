Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Receives $55.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.25.
ALSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.
Insider Activity at Allison Transmission
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allison Transmission
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 847,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,059,000 after purchasing an additional 49,615 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 734.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 13,521 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 69.6% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at $1,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.
Allison Transmission Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $54.22 on Tuesday. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $41.08 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.62. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86.
Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.08 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 62.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Allison Transmission Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.05%.
Allison Transmission Company Profile
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.
