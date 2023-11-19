AlphaCore Capital LLC Purchases 27,622 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 130.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,622 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.1% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 168,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,567,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,364,000. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $152.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $441.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.