Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Cut to “Sell” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$0.25 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$0.60.

Separately, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from C$0.60 to C$0.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

USA stock opened at C$0.31 on Thursday. Americas Silver has a 52-week low of C$0.30 and a 52-week high of C$1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51. The stock has a market cap of C$66.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.51.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

