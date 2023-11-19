Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AMKR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $26.49 on Thursday. Amkor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.85.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Amkor Technology’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.079 dividend. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $119,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,815 shares in the company, valued at $496,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder James J. Kim sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $232,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,594,980 shares in the company, valued at $919,395,435.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $119,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,010,400 shares of company stock worth $232,441,240 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1,757.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,221 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 192.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,129,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,109 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 309.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,478,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,729 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 244.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,312,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,047,000 after purchasing an additional 930,992 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 85.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,873,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,748,000 after purchasing an additional 862,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.