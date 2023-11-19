Analog Devices (ADI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter. Analog Devices has set its Q4 guidance at $1.90-2.10 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance at $1.90-$2.10 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Analog Devices to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $183.05 on Friday. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $200.10. The company has a market capitalization of $91.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.78.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.74%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.46.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,404,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,024,078,000 after buying an additional 238,249 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,040,194,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,344,000 after purchasing an additional 830,281 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,215,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $527,440,000 after purchasing an additional 703,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

