Analysts Offer Predictions for Argonaut Gold Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Argonaut Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Argonaut Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Argonaut Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins downgraded Argonaut Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:AR opened at C$0.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$341.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Argonaut Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.34 and a 1 year high of C$0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.57.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

