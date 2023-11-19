Analysts Offer Predictions for Morningstar US Industrials’ FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIST)

Morningstar US Industrials (NASDAQ:MIST – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Morningstar US Industrials in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.37) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.39). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Morningstar US Industrials’ current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Morningstar US Industrials’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.23 EPS.
Morningstar US Industrials (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03.
Morningstar US Industrials Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar US Industrials
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morningstar US Industrials by 4.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 118,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC increased its position in Morningstar US Industrials by 58.8% during the first quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 897,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 332,500 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar US Industrials by 99.4% in the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 199,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 99,382 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar US Industrials by 32.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 846,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 205,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morningstar US Industrials in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.
About Morningstar US Industrials
