Analysts Offer Predictions for Morningstar US Industrials’ FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIST)

Morningstar US Industrials (NASDAQ:MIST – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Morningstar US Industrials in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.37) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.39). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Morningstar US Industrials’ current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Morningstar US Industrials’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Get Morningstar US Industrials alerts:

Morningstar US Industrials (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03.

Morningstar US Industrials Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar US Industrials

MIST opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.45, a quick ratio of 13.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $73.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average is $3.21. Morningstar US Industrials has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $5.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morningstar US Industrials by 4.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 118,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC increased its position in Morningstar US Industrials by 58.8% during the first quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 897,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 332,500 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar US Industrials by 99.4% in the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 199,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 99,382 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar US Industrials by 32.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 846,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 205,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morningstar US Industrials in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar US Industrials

(Get Free Report)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that is designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia, atrial fibrillation, rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar US Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar US Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.