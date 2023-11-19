Analysts Offer Predictions for Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RPHM)

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair analyst M. Minter forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.67) per share for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.55 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Reneo Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.48) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Reneo Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.43) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.71) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

RPHM opened at $6.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.34. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The company has a market capitalization of $225.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 352.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Reneo Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ashley Hall sold 15,625 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $98,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

