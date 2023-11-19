Analysts Set Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) PT at C$3.79

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.79.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.35 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.90 to C$3.15 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CHR

Chorus Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of CHR opened at C$2.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$453.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.73. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of C$2.05 and a 1 year high of C$4.04.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.05). Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of C$447.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$403.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chorus Aviation will post 0.3936731 earnings per share for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.