Analysts Set Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Target Price at $16.00

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 155,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 78,509 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CS opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

