Analysts Set Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Target Price at $16.00

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance
Shares of CS opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88.
About Credit Suisse Group
Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Credit Suisse Group
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.