Analysts Set Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Price Target at $166.37

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.37.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($57.96) to GBX 4,440 ($54.53) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($35.86) to GBX 2,950 ($36.23) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($47.28) to GBX 3,800 ($46.67) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $141.07 on Thursday. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $135.63 and a fifty-two week high of $191.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,187,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,830,000 after acquiring an additional 313,378 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Diageo by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,848,000 after purchasing an additional 433,105 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,437,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,885,000 after purchasing an additional 188,795 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Diageo by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,384,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,057,000 after acquiring an additional 864,824 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,039,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,217,000 after purchasing an additional 25,594 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

