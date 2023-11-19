Analysts Set Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) PT at $77.60

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.60.

EHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Encompass Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Encompass Health Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE EHC opened at $64.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.83. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $72.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $710,918.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,371,813.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Encompass Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,364,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 285,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,439,000 after buying an additional 15,297 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

