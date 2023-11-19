Analysts Set Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Target Price at $13.40

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HCAT. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Health Catalyst from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Health Catalyst

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Catalyst

In other Health Catalyst news, CAO Jason Alger sold 2,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $25,595.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,374.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 6,412 shares of company stock worth $70,137 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 165.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.88. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

About Health Catalyst

(Get Free Report

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.