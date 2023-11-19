Analysts Set Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target at $16.48

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.48.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $15.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Invesco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Invesco from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.33. Invesco has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $20.56.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 61.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. acquired 796,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.12 per share, for a total transaction of $20,003,633.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,052,487 shares in the company, valued at $26,438,473.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

