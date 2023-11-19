Analysts Set MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) PT at $14.75

Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRC shares. StockNews.com raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on MRC Global from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on MRC Global in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MRC

MRC Global Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of MRC stock opened at $10.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 2.15. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.16 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 3.25%. MRC Global’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MRC Global will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MRC Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MRC Global by 6.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after purchasing an additional 70,482 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in MRC Global by 63.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MRC Global by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in MRC Global by 115.3% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 22,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 167,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in MRC Global during the first quarter valued at $190,000.

About MRC Global

(Get Free Report

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.