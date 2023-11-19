Analysts Set Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target at $90.79

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.35.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Okta from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Okta from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Shares of OKTA opened at $70.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.15 and its 200-day moving average is $75.74. Okta has a one year low of $46.78 and a one year high of $91.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Okta will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $620,167.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,559.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $620,167.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,559.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 3,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $272,438.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,290.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,707 over the last 90 days. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Okta during the third quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Okta by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

