Analysts Set Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target at C$38.00

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$38.00.
A number of research firms have weighed in on QBR.B. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$36.50 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$35.50 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$43.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th.
Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.
