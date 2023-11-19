Analysts Set Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Target Price at GBX 5,821.25

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,821.25 ($71.49).
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a £115 ($141.23) target price on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.
Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.
