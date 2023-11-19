Analysts Set Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) PT at $64.88

Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.88.

SR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Spire from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Spire from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Shares of SR opened at $61.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Spire has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $75.83.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.48 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.16%. Spire’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Spire’s payout ratio is 74.81%.

In other Spire news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the acquisition, the treasurer now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,953. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.70 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00. Following the purchase, the treasurer now directly owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.82 per share, with a total value of $95,542.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,375.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,152,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,726,000 after purchasing an additional 396,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,411,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,318,000 after purchasing an additional 136,434 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Spire by 70,596.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,264,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258,360 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,501,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,969 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Spire by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,082,000 after buying an additional 60,351 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

