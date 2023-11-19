Analyzing China Energy Recovery (OTCMKTS:CGYV) & ESAB (NYSE:ESAB)

China Energy Recovery (OTCMKTS:CGYV – Get Free Report) and ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

China Energy Recovery has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, ESAB has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.6% of ESAB shares are held by institutional investors. 37.7% of China Energy Recovery shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of ESAB shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Energy Recovery N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ESAB $2.59 billion 1.84 $223.75 million $3.53 22.42

This table compares China Energy Recovery and ESAB’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ESAB has higher revenue and earnings than China Energy Recovery.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for China Energy Recovery and ESAB, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Energy Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A ESAB 0 4 4 0 2.50

ESAB has a consensus target price of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.09%.

Profitability

This table compares China Energy Recovery and ESAB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Energy Recovery N/A N/A N/A ESAB 7.85% 18.02% 7.03%

Summary

ESAB beats China Energy Recovery on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Energy Recovery

China Energy Recovery, Inc. designs, manufactures, installs, and services waste heat recovery systems in China. The company's energy recovery systems capture industrial waste energy to produce electrical power, which enables industrial manufacturers to reduce their energy costs, shrink their emissions footprint, and generate saleable emissions credits. It serves petrochemical, paper manufacturing, refining/power generation, coke processing, cement, and steel industries. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips. The company's equipment ranges from portable welding machines to large customized automated cutting and welding systems. It also offers a range of software and digital solutions to help its customers increase their productivity, remotely monitor their welding operations, and digitize their documentation. The company sells its products under the ESAB brand to various end markets, such as general industry, infrastructure, renewable energy, medical and life sciences, transportation, construction, and energy. It offers its products through independent distributors and direct salespeople. The company operates in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. ESAB Corporation was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland.

