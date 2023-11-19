Analyzing Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY) and IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM)

Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY – Get Free Report) and IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Lendway and IDW Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Lendway alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lendway 44.58% -4.25% -3.15% IDW Media -17.42% -25.73% -20.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lendway and IDW Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lendway 0 0 0 0 N/A IDW Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lendway and IDW Media’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lendway $18.80 million 0.46 $10.05 million $1.11 4.43 IDW Media $36.09 million 0.19 -$750,000.00 ($0.38) -1.34

Lendway has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IDW Media. IDW Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lendway, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.1% of Lendway shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of IDW Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of Lendway shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% of IDW Media shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Lendway has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDW Media has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lendway beats IDW Media on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lendway

(Get Free Report)

Lendway, Inc. provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services, brand equity signs, tear pads, and display marketing solutions; display solutions, such as a range of fully customized temporary, semi-permanent, and permanent displays; merchandising solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions. The company also operates a non-bank lending marketplace. The company was formerly known as Insignia Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Lendway, Inc. in August 2023. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About IDW Media

(Get Free Report)

IDW Media Holdings, Inc., a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, and Artist's Editions. The IDW Entertainment segment develops, produces, and distributes content in various formats, including film and television. The company was formerly known as CTM Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IDW Media Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. IDW Media Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Lendway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.