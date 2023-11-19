Analyzing Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) and EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) and EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Varonis Systems has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EverCommerce has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.5% of Varonis Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of EverCommerce shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Varonis Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of EverCommerce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Varonis Systems $473.63 million 8.89 -$124.52 million ($1.01) -38.28 EverCommerce $620.75 million 2.54 -$59.82 million ($0.20) -41.95

This table compares Varonis Systems and EverCommerce’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

EverCommerce has higher revenue and earnings than Varonis Systems. EverCommerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Varonis Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Varonis Systems and EverCommerce, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Varonis Systems 0 8 9 0 2.53 EverCommerce 0 3 6 0 2.67

Varonis Systems presently has a consensus price target of $36.31, suggesting a potential downside of 6.07%. EverCommerce has a consensus price target of $12.39, suggesting a potential upside of 47.66%. Given EverCommerce’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EverCommerce is more favorable than Varonis Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Varonis Systems and EverCommerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varonis Systems -22.71% -22.29% -10.29% EverCommerce -6.00% -4.18% -2.35%

Summary

EverCommerce beats Varonis Systems on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc. provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The company offers DatAdvantage that captures, aggregates, normalizes, and analyzes every data access event for users on Windows and UNIX/Linux servers, storage devices, email systems, Intranet servers, cloud applications, and data stores; and DatAlert that profiles users, devices, and their behaviors related to systems and data, detects and alerts on deviations that indicate compromise, and provides a Web-based dashboard and investigative interface. It also provides Data Classification Engine that identifies and tags data based on criteria set in various metadata dimensions, as well as provides business and information technology (IT) personnel with actionable intelligence about data; and DataPrivilege, which offers a self-service Web portal that allows users to request access to data necessary for their business functions, and owners to grant access without IT intervention. In addition, the company provides Data Transport Engine, which provides an execution engine that unifies the manipulation of data and metadata, translating business decisions, and instructions into technical commands, such as data migration or archiving; and DatAnswers that offers search functionality for enterprise data. Varonis Systems, Inc. sells products and services through a network of distributors and resellers. The company serves IT, security, and business personnel. Varonis Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in New York, New York.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation. It also provides EverPro suite of solutions in home services; EverHealth suite of solutions within health services; and EverWell suite of solutions in fitness and wellness services. In addition, the company offers professional services, such as implementation, configuration, installation, or training services. It serves home service professionals, including home improvement contractors and home maintenance technicians; physician practices and therapists in the health services industry; and personal trainers and salon owners in the fitness and wellness sectors. The company was formerly known as PaySimple Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to EverCommerce Inc. in December 2020. EverCommerce Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

