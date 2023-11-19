Andra AP fonden Reduces Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Andra AP fonden reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 0.4% of Andra AP fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $492.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 119.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $138.84 and a 1-year high of $502.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $444.17 and a 200 day moving average of $423.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.49.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.