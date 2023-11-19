Anthony J. Wood Sells 3,333 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $296,736.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,572,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Roku Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $92.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.26 and a 200-day moving average of $70.89. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $98.44.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $912.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.98 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Roku by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Roku from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Roku from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Pivotal Research upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Roku from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Roku from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.36.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

