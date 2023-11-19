Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSE AFT opened at $13.25 on Friday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.96.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.