Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE AFT opened at $13.25 on Friday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,511 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 41,170 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,365 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,625 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $446,000.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

