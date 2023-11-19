Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Releases Earnings Results

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Applied UV had a negative return on equity of 61.30% and a negative net margin of 60.45%. The business had revenue of $11.45 million during the quarter.

Applied UV Price Performance

AUVI opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.95. Applied UV has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $9.70.

Get Applied UV alerts:

Institutional Trading of Applied UV

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied UV by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 32,440 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Applied UV by 426.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 57,384 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Applied UV by 111.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Applied UV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied UV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000.

Applied UV Company Profile

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, markets, and sells proprietary surface and air disinfection technology. The company operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments. It also manufactures fine mirrors and custom furniture. The company's products are used in healthcare, hospitality, food preservation, education, winery, and retail industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied UV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied UV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.