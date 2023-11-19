Argo Blockchain plc to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Argo Blockchain in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.67) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.62). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Argo Blockchain’s current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Argo Blockchain’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on ARBK. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.45 price target on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.23.
Argo Blockchain Price Performance
NASDAQ:ARBK opened at $1.12 on Friday. Argo Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27.
Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 million.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,995,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Argo Blockchain by 632.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the first quarter worth $657,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.
About Argo Blockchain
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
