Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE:AHH opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.30. The company has a market capitalization of $949.99 million, a PE ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 7.90 and a quick ratio of 7.90. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $13.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 600,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 668.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 18,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

