Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) and ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVSA) Head to Head Contrast

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) and ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVSA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.0% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.7% of ZyVersa Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of ZyVersa Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and ZyVersa Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals -69.38% -42.79% -21.74% ZyVersa Therapeutics N/A -131.47% -104.25%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals $243.23 million 12.37 -$176.06 million ($1.71) -16.41 ZyVersa Therapeutics N/A N/A -$14.12 million N/A N/A

This table compares Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and ZyVersa Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ZyVersa Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and ZyVersa Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals 0 5 11 0 2.69 ZyVersa Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $54.53, indicating a potential upside of 94.35%. ZyVersa Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 2,956.23%. Given ZyVersa Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ZyVersa Therapeutics is more favorable than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZyVersa Therapeutics has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals beats ZyVersa Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It is also involved in the development of JNJ-3989, a subcutaneously administered RNAi therapeutic candidate to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; Olpasiran to reduce the production of apolipoprotein A; and ARO-AMG1 for treating genetically validated cardiovascular targets. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a license and research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop JNJ-75220795, ARO-JNJ2, and ARO-JNJ3 RNAi therapeutics for liver-expressed targets; and license and research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc. to develop RNAi therapeutic candidate as a treatment for liver disease. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

About ZyVersa Therapeutics

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of renal and inflammatory diseases. The company engages in the development of VAR 200, a cholesterol efflux mediator, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial to the treatment of multiple renal indications, such as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, alport syndrome, and diabetic nephropathy; and IC 100, a monoclonal antibody inflammasome ASC inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for treatment of multitude of inflammatory diseases. ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Weston, Florida.

